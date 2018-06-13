Social Media & Connecting With An Audience

KNF sells vacuum pumps: unobtrusive pieces of equipment with a long shelf-life. Once purchased and set up, chemists tend to flip a switch and forget about the vacuum pump. From the customer service prospective, this is desirable, as it means the pump is working correctly. Given the inconspicuous nature and longevity of the equipment, however, staying on chemists’ radar and keeping them engaged with the brand are consistent challenges for KNF.

